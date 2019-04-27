LIVE: Piala Indonesia Quarterfinal – Bhayangkara FC vs PSM Makassar

Bhayangkara FC will take on PSM Makassar in the first leg of the Piala Indonesia 2018-19 quarterfinals at the PTIK Stadium in South Jakarta on Saturday.

Bhayangkara reached the quarterfinals of the cup with a 5-2 aggregate win over PSIS in the Round of 16 while PSM thrashed Perseru Badak Lampung FC 12-0.

Bhayangkara FC, PSM Makassar, Persebaya Surabaya, Madura United, Bali United, Persija Jakarta, Borneo FC and Persib Bandung are the eight clubs competing in the quarterfinal stages of the cup this season.

Quarterfinal stages will be held from April to May 4 while the semifinals are scheduled for June 15-16 and 22-23. The finals will be held on June 30 and July 7.

The Paila Indonesia Quarterfinal Leg 1 between Bhayangkara FC and PSM Makassar will kick off at 4:30 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE here.