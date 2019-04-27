LIVE: Pepsi Lao Premier League – Army FC vs Master 7 FC

Lao Army FC will take on Master 7 FC in an exciting Pepsi Lao Premier League match at the New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane on Saturday.

The two teams facing off against each other on Saturday are the two bottom-placed sides in the Lao Premier League this season with the Army collecting just one point from three games and sitting rock-bottom.

Meanwhile, Master 7 FC have three points from four games — thanks to a 5-2 win over Police FC last month. They are four points behind leaders Young Elephants FC in the six-team league.

Army FC vs Master 7 FC in the Lao Premier League will kick off at 6 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE here.