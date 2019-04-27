LIVE: Malaysia Premier League – UKM FC vs UiTM FC

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) FC will face Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) FC in a Malaysia Premier League match at the Kuala Lumpur FA Stadium on Saturday.

Hosts UKM FC are seventh in the Liga Premier 2019 table with nine points from as many matches. They have won two and drawn three matches while losing four of them.

Meanwhile, UiTM FC are third in the tally with 17 points from nine games. They have won five of their matches while also drawing two. UiTM are only behind Johor Darul Ta’zim II (21 points) and Sabah FA (18 points) in the table.

UKM FC vs UiTM FC in the Malaysia Premier League will kick off at 9 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE here.