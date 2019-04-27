LIVE: Malaysia Premier League – Terengganu FC II vs Negeri Sembilan FA

Terengganu FC II will face Negeri Sembilan FA in an exciting Malaysia Premier League match at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium in Terengganu on Saturday.

Terengganu are fifth in the Liga Premier 2019 points tally having won three and drawn four games so far from their first nine games. They have 13 points to thier credit so far.

Negeri Sembilan too have 13 points in their kitty but are sixth with a -1 goal difference. They have scored 11 goals while conceding 12 in their first nine games.

Terengganu FC II vs Negeri Sembilan FA in the Malaysia Premier League will kick off at 9 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE here.