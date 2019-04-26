2019 AFC U-19 Women’s Championship Qualifiers: Vietnam held to 1-1 draw by IR Iran; Korea Republic score big win

Vietnam were held to a 1-1 draw by IR Iran in their second round opener in the 2019 AFC U-19 Women’s Championship at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre in Hanoi on Friday.

Ngan Thi Van Su had given hosts Vietnam the early lead in the Group B encounter, but a spirited second half performance from Iran saw them wrest back the goal with captain Zahra Khodabakhshi scoring to make it 1-1. The draw meant that Iran and Vietnam shared one point in the group. Only top two teams will progress to the tournament to be held in Thailand from October 27 later this year.

Korea Republic demolish Lebanon 9-0!

Korea Republic thrashed Lebanon 9-0 to begin their Group B campaign with an impressive victory with striker Kang Ji-woo scoring four of the nine goals.

Choo Hyo-joo, Jung Min-young, Kim Eun-soul, Kim Soo-jin and Jeong Yu-jin were the other South Korean players who found their names on the scoresheet.

Korea Republic will now play Iran in their second group match on April 28 while Vietnam face Lebanon in the other match that day.

(Photo courtesy: Vietnam Football Federation)