2019 AFC U-19 Women’s Championship Qualifiers: Australia thrash Nepal 11-1; Hosts Myanmar beat Uzbekistan 1-0

Australia began the final round of the 2019 AFC U-19 Women’s Championship Qualifiers by demolishing a hapless Nepal 11-1 at the Mandalay Stadium in Myanmar on Friday.

The young Matildas are pooled with Nepal, Myanmar and Uzbekistan in Group A of the final round of qualifiers for the tournament to be held in Thailand from October 27 to November 9 this year.

Top two teams from Group A and B (featuring hosts Vietnam, Korea Republic, IR Iran and Lebanon) will join hosts Thailand, 2017 champions Japan, runners-up DPR Korea and third-place finishers China PR in the tournament proper.

Australia got their campaign to the best possible start with the 11-1 thrashing of their South Asian opponents with 16-year-old Mary Fowler, already a senior international, scoring five goals in total!

Susan Phonsongkham, Melinda J Barbieri, Rachel Lowe, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Indiah-Paige Riley and Shadeene Evans added the other goals for the Matildas as they topped Group A after the first set of matches.

Manjali Kumari had scored Nepal’s only goal with a superb strike just before the half time.

Myanmar Uzbekistan

Hosts Myanmar defeated Uzbekistan 1-0 to take the second spot in Group A of the AFC U-19 Women’s Championship Qualifiers.

The home side took the lead in the 41st minute when San Thaw Thaw headed in a free kick from Phyu Phyu Win. The score remained 1-0 in favour of Myanmar at the half-time interval.

That goal was enough as Myanmar held on to the lead until the final whistle to collect all three points.

Myanmar had reached the second round of the qualifiers as one of three best second-placed teams from first round. The Asian Lionesses will now face Australia in their second group game on April 28 while Uzbekistan take on Nepal.

(Photo courtesy: Myanmar Football Federation)