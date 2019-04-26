Piala Indonesia: Stefano Lilipaly brace gives Bali United 2-1 win against Persija Jakarta in quarterfinal first leg

A Stefano Lilipaly brace gave Bali United a 2-1 lead against Persija Jakarta to take to the second leg of their quarterfinal tie in the Piala Indonesia 2018-19.

In the first leg held at Bali United’s home ground Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium, Indonesia international Lilipaly gave the hosts the lead in the 52nd minute after a goalless first half.

The 29-year-old attacker born in Amsterdam was once again on the scoresheet in the 81st minute to make it 2-0 and seemingly put the game beyond Indonesian champions Persija.

Persija, who had suffered a heartbreaking 2-3 defeat to Philippines’ Ceres Negros FC in the AFC Cup 2019 a few days ago, looked likely to go through another nightmare when veteran striker Bambang Pamungkas gave them a lifeline.

The 38-year-old forward scored with five minutes left on the clock to make it 2-1 and give Persija a fighting chance in the second leg to be held at the Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium on May 4 courtesy of a crucial away goal.

Borneo record narrow win against Persib in first quarterfinal

Borneo FC recorded a narrow 2-1 win over Persib Bandung in the first leg of the first quarterfinal tie of Piala Indonesia at the Segiri Stadium the other day.

Chadian forward Ezechiel N’Douassel had given Persib an early lead in the 16th minute, however hosts Borneo struck back through Matias Conti in the 40th minute.

Indonesian midfielder Asri Akbar found the winner with literally the final touch of the game as Borneo recorded a 2-1 win the second half injury time.

The first and second legs of the quarterfinal tie between Persebaya Surabaya and Madura United as well as the second leg between Borneo and Persib has been postponed due the presidential elections in Indonesia. New dates are yet to be set for these fixtures.