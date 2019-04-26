Indonesia Liga 1 club Bali United become first ASEAN club to go public

Indonesia Liga 1 side Bali United have become the first side from the country to go public as it listed its shares on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) on Friday.

An official announcement regarding this was made by the club which also made them the first club from Southeast Asia to take this direction. PT Bali Bintang Sejahtera, the owners of the club, have made an initial public offering (IPO) of 33.33 per cent of the total shares.

“The company plans to use around 19.1 per cent of the IPO proceeds for capital expenditure, around 20.4 per cent to strengthen the capital structure to subsidiaries and 60.5 per cent will be used as the company’s working capital,” Bali United CEO Yabes Tanuri was quoted as saying by Berita Satu.

Semeton juga bisa menyaksikan keseruan acara Public Expose Initial Public Offering Bali United, 26 April 2019 pukul 13.00-15.00 WITA di Youtube Chanel Bali United TV. #BaliUnited #BeyondFootball pic.twitter.com/93IpqfhDmT — Bali United FC (@BaliUtd) April 26, 2019

Currently, the company, headquartered in Gianyar, Bali holds the right to manage Captain I Wayan Stadium Dipta Gianyar until 2023. The stadium has an audience capacity of around 25,000 people.

It is a landmark moment for the club which was rebranded as Bali United in 2015.

“It doesn’t feel like four years have passed. There have been many events that we have experienced together. We are all very proud of the development of Bali United to date. We plan to go public as part of our transparency also,” said Yabes.

It was reported earlier that Indonesian champions Persija Jakarta could also go public in the near future.