AFC Cup 2019: We knew we could win against Persija Jakarta – Ceres Negros’ match-winner Mike Ott

Philippines international Mike Ott who scored Ceres Negros FC’s winner against Persija Jakarta in a thrilling AFC Cup 2019 match the other day said that the team always believed they could get the win against the Indonesian champions.

Sandi Darma Sute and Bruno Matos had given the Liga 1 side a 2-0 lead over the Filipino club in the Group G encounter, but three goals in the final 20 minutes saw Ceres run out 3-2 winners and almost guarantee a spot in the ASEAN Zone semifinals of the AFC Cup.

The last of the goal — a winner in the second half injury time — came from the boots of Mike as the Philippines international propelled Ceres to a fourth win in as many matches in the group stages of the continental competition while also dampening Persija’s hopes of progressing.

AFC Cup 2019: Persija Jakarta 2-3 Ceres Negros (Mike Ott 90+2′)

“Our substitutions helped change the game. We maybe got that bit of luck that we needed and we felt we could do something for sure. Once Bienvenido Maranon scored, I knew that we could go on and get a third one,” the 24-year-old Mike told The-AFC.com.

“We weren’t prepared to just accept the draw at 2-2. I told my teammate Carli [de Murga] we could go on and win the game,” he added.

The younger of the two Ott brothers, Mike’s goal was also his maiden goal in an Asian club competition after playing 16 matches across the AFC Cup and AFC Champions League over two seasons

“I’ve scored goals in our domestic league, and for the Philippines national team, but for some reason I’ve never been able to get one in the AFC Cup before. I had a good number of assists last year, but it just seems I never had any luck in front of goal or was always the player delivering the final pass,” the Munich-born star said.

“I didn’t really change anything in my approach this time around, but it certainly makes the result extra sweet and I’m very happy to have scored my first AFC Cup goal,” Mike added.

Ceres, who have risen above Johor Darul Ta’zim as the ASEAN No 2 in AFC Club Rankings recently, is looking to reach their third AFC Cup Zonal Finals in as many years this season.

AFC Cup 2019: Persija Jakarta 2-2 Ceres Negros (Bienvenido Maranon 85′)

“We are always excited for the AFC Cup, we are always looking forward to it and we are always trying to win. The core of the team hasn’t changed too much – that’s always a positive – we know each other well and know how to play together as a unit,” Mike said.

“And we always have the mindset to get a result in every match and go as far as we can in the competition. I think everyone sees when we play how much we love this tournament,” he added.