Malaysia likely to play both legs of 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers first round tie against Timor-Leste at home

Malaysia look increasingly likely to play both the legs of their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers first round tie at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

The Harimau Malaya were drawn against Timor-Leste in the first round draw held earlier this month with the tie which was to be originally held on a home and away basis on June 6 and 11.

This is because the home ground of Timor-Leste — the National Stadium in Dili — might not meet the standards to host international matches. Therefore, it is expected that the East Timor Football Federation (ETFF) will decide to play both the matches in Kuala Lumpur.

2022 World Cup & 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers Round 1 1st Leg – Thursday, 6th June 2019

MALAYSIA vs TIMOR-LESTE

Venue: TBC 2nd Leg – Tuesday, 11th June 2019

TIMOR-LESTE vs MALAYSIA

Venue: TBC * Winner will qualify for Round 2#FAM #HarimauMalaya pic.twitter.com/p57jinmpI3 — FA Malaysia (@FAM_Malaysia) April 17, 2019

Timor-Leste had played there home ties in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 last year at neutral venues due to the same reason. Timor-Leste had also played their 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers match in 2016 at the Larkin Stadium in Johor.

The New Straits Time are reporting that the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) are positive that both the legs will be held in Malaysia despite the ETFF still to confirm the decision.

FAM secretary general Stuart Ramalingam told NST that he had been in contact with ETFF general secretary Nelyo Isaac Sarmento on the matter.

The winners of the first round tie will make it to the second round of the joint 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers to begin in September 2019.