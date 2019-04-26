Philippines to face China PR in FIFA international friendly in June – Reports

The Philippines national team could face Fabio Cannavaro’s China PR in an international friendly to be held in month of June, if reports are to believed.

China have not had good results in their recent outings under new head coach Fabio Cannavaro had lost to both Thailand and Uzbekistan in the China Cup 2019 held in March.

And the Vietnamese media are reporting that the Chinese Football Association (CFA) have decided to hold friendly matches against Philippines and Tajikistan instead of Vietnam in a bid to improve their FIFA World Rankings ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers draw.

China are currently ranked 74th in the world and are eighth in Asia. The Azkals sit 124th in the world rankings while Tajikistan are 120th.

Philippines had faced China in the group stages of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in the United Arab Emirates earlier this year losing 3-0 as a brace from Wu Lei and a strike from Yu Dabao downed the Southeast Asian side.