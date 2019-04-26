LIVE: Malaysia Premier League – Kelantan FA vs Penang FA

Kelantan FA will host Penang FA in an exciting clash in the Malaysia Premier League at the Sultan Mohammad IV Stadium in Bandar Kota Bahru on Friday.

The visitors Penang are ninth in the 11-team Liga Premier having collected eight points from their nine matches so far. They have won two, drawn two and lost five of their games in the new season and have scored only eight goals so far.

Meanwhile, hosts Kelantan are one place below their opponents and sit 10th in the points tally. They have collected seven points from nine games — including one win and four draws — and are only a point above the bottom-placed PDRM FA.

Kelantan FA vs Penang FA in the Malaysia Premier League will kick off at 9 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE here.