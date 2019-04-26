LIVE: Piala Indonesia Quarter-final – Bali United vs Persija Jakarta

The quarterfinal stages of the Piala Indonesia 2018-19 continue on Friday with a heavyweight first-leg clash between Bali United and Persija Jakarta.

Bhayangkara FC, PSM Makassar, Persebaya Surabaya, Madura United, Bali United, Persija Jakarta, Borneo FC and Persib Bandung are the eight clubs competing in the quarterfinal stages of the cup this season.

Quarterfinal stages will be held from April to May 4 while the semifinals are scheduled for June 15-16 and 22-23. The finals will be held on June 30 and July 7.

The Paila Indonesia Quarterfinal Leg 1 between Bali United and Persija Jakarta will kick off at 4:30 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE here.