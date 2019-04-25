Nguyen Quang Hai might still be just 22 years of age but the Vietnam National Team star is already inspiring a new generation of players. Martin Lo, one such youngster is looking to follow in his boots, despite being born in Australia.

Martin Lo, Australian-born Vietnamese star currently plays for Pho Hien FC in the Vietnam second division. The youngster has caught the eye of many with his wonderful displays for the second tier club.

Lo grew up in Australia, where he played for the reserves of A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers. However, he moved to Vietnam recently in search of better opportunities.

In a recent interview, he revealed his admiration for National Team star Nguyen Quang Hai while also underlying his personal goals.

“I was impressed by Quang Hai, he got a scintillating left foot and especially had an amazing football mind. I loved 2 goals that he netted against Qatar and Uzbekistan,” the youngster was quoted saying by The Thao 24/7.

“I will try my best to weigh up a move for Pho Hien FC in the next season. And further, my goal is being rostered for the national team-sheet. For now, dedicating to Pho Hien, earning prolific goals are all that I wish for.”

“My days in Australia’s field helped me level my knowledge, my football incision. As a result, my learnings are really helpful for the time playing in Vietnam.”

A central midfielder by trade, Martin Lo is soon expected to be knocking on the doors of the senior team. His exploits at Pho Hien FC have helped the side move to the top of the V League 2 after four rounds of matches played.