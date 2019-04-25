Reports: Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo to travel to Europe to scout three potential National Team stars

South Korean head coach Park Hang-seo has completely transformed the Vietnam National Team, ever since he took over back in 2017. Under his tutelage, the Golden Dragons have finished second in the AFC U-23 Championship while also winning the AFF Suzuki Cup.

Moreover, the Korean manager has also given an opportunity to several young stars, such as Nguyen Quang Hai, Doan Van Hau, and Nguyen Cong Phuong, who have impressed thoroughly. He is now set to travel to Europe to scout three more Vietnamese-origin stars with a view towards integrating them in the national setup potentially.

“We knew there were some players’ from offering to play in Vietnam national teams. We’re planning for recruitment. Coach Park Hang-seo and coaching team will directly watch them from the stands to judge their ability,” Vietnam Football Federation’s general secretary was quoted saying by The Thao 24/7.

Meanwhile, the three names on Park’s list are Alexander Dang, Filip Nguyen, and Jason Quang Vinh Pendant.

First on the list is Alexander Dang. Norwegian by birth, Dang currently plays for Nest-Sotra Fotball club and has stated his desire to represent the Golden Dragons in the past.

Park Hang-seo also has his eyes on Filip Nguyen a goalkeeper who is currently playing for Slovan Liberec in the Czech top division. While Jason Pendant, a defender playing in French second division, is set to be scouted as well.