Ceres Negros overtake JDT in AFC Club Rankings; close in on ASEAN No.1 Buriram United

Footy Rankings are reporting that Ceres Negros have closed in on Thai side Buriram United as the number 1 ranked ASEAN team, after having leapfrogged Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT).

As of the current AFC club rankings on Footy Rankings, Filipino side Ceres Negros have overtaken Malaysia’s JDT and are a stone’s throw away from usurping Buriram United as the ASEAN region’s top club footballing outfit.

This comes of a strong showing in the AFC Cup 2019, where Ceres sit pretty on top of Group G with 12 points from 4 games; the last one a thrilling comeback 3-2 victory over Persija Jakarta on 23 April.

JDT and Buriram, on the other hand, both lost their respective AFC Champions League 2019 ties on Wednesday against Chinese sides Shandong Luneng and Beijing Guoan.

Both the clubs also find themselves on the bottom of their respective groups in the tournament, with JDT having picked up one point from four games and Buriram having picked up three points from four games.

From this week, we will adopt the new mechanism to our ranking calculation. You can expect some big changes, especially in the club ranking. You may see your favorite club’s rank changes a lot. Here is the club rankings after this week’s matches.https://t.co/vCVcL7Q5AH — Footy Rankings (@FootyRankings) April 24, 2019

It is highly likely that both JDT and Buriram will get eliminated from the tournament. On the other hand, Ceres Negros are certainly through to the ASEAN Zone semifinals and will likely see a further bump up in their AFC club rankings – allowing them to possibly overtake Buriram as the best ASEAN side in the very near future.