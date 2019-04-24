LIVE: Piala Indonesia Quarter-final – Borneo FC vs Persib Bandung

The quarterfinal stages of the Piala Indonesia 2018-19 begins on Wednesday with a heavyweight first-leg clash between Borneo FC and Persib Bandung at the Segiri Stadium in Samarinda.

Borneo FC reached the quarterfinal stages of the domestic cup with a 1-0 aggregate win against PSS Sleman over two legs of the Round of 16. Meanwhile, Persib progressed to the last eight thanks to away goals in a 3-3 aggregate draw against Arema FC.

Bhayangkara FC, PSM Makassar, Persebaya Surabaya, Madura United, Bali United, Persija Jakarta, Borneo FC and Persib Bandung are the eight clubs competing in the quarterfinal stages of the cup this season.

Quarterfinal stages will be held from April to May 4 while the semifinals are scheduled for June 15-16 and 22-23. The finals will be held on June 30 and July 7.

The Paila Indonesia Quarterfinal Leg 1 between Borneo FC and Persib Bandung will kick off at 4:30 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE here.