Thailand & Consadole Sapporo star Chanathip features in J.League Team of the Week for the first time this season

Thailand attacker Chanathip Songkrasin has featured in the J.League Team of the Week for the first time this season after helping Consadole Sapporo Hokkaido thrash Yokohama F. Marinos 3-0 in the league earlier this week.

Chanathip opened the scoring for Consadole in their league fixture against Theerathon Bunmathan’s Yokohama as early as the fourth minute with a clever run and a composed finish.

Consadole won the game 3-0 as they climbed to the eighth spot in the J.League table with 12 points from eight games. And Chanathip’s first goal of the season for the Japanese club also earned him the man of the match award.

And the honours haven’t stopped for the Thailand international as he was also picked among the Best 11 of Matchday 8 of the J.League.

Consadole are now scheduled to play in the group stages of the J.League Cup against V-Varen Nagasaki on Wednesday before travelling to the Yamaha Stadium to face Jubilo Iwata in the league on Sunday.

(Photo: DAZN Japan)