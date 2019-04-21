Victory for Vietnam as 2019 Southeast Asian Games seedings revised; Golden Dragons in Pot 3 in new ranking

The organising committee of the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games have been forced to revise the seedings of the men’s football competition following an official complaint from Vietnam who felt they were unfairly placed among the lower-ranked teams.

Vietnam were earlier placed in Pot 4 for the draw for the men’s football competition along with Laos, Brunei, Timor-Leste and Cambodia despite putting up a better showing in the 2017 SEA Games than Singapore who were in Pot 3.

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) via Vietnam Olympic Committee had sent an official complaint to the 2019 SEA Games officials pointing out this inconsistency and had demanded a higher ranking for their men’s national team at the Games.

VFF wanted to know how their national team, who had collected 10 points in Group B of the 2017 Games, were placed below Singapore who had collected only six points in Group A.

But, it looks like the SEA Games have accepted their mistake and have revised the seeding to give Vietnam a fair ranking at the 2019 Games.

The VFF said that the SEA Games committee decided to correct the technical issues related to classification of the team’s in the men’s football competition and will include Vietnam in Pot 3 alongside Myanmar while Singapore will now drop down to the lowest-ranked pot.

The draw for the men’s football competition will be held later. The 2019 SEA Games will be held in Philippines from November 30 to December 11.

So, this is how the Pots for the 2019 SEA Games Men’s Football looks like right now:

Pot 1 – Philippines (Host), Thailand (2017 Champions)

Pot 2 – Malaysia (2017 Runners-up), Indonesia (2017 Bronze winners)

Pot 3 – Myanmar (2017 Fourth place), Vietnam (Third in Group B with 10 points)

Pot 4 – Singapore (Third in Group A with six points), Laos (Fourth in Group A), Brunei (Fifth in Group A), Timor-Leste (Fifth in Group B), Cambodia (Sixth in Group B)