Australia announce squad for 2019 AFC U-19 Women’s Championship Qualifiers final round in Myanmar

Australia have announced a 23-player squad for the upcoming 2019 AFC U-19 Women’s Championship Qualifiers second round to be held at the Mandalarthiri Stadium in Mandalay, Myanmar.

The final round of qualifiers for the U-19 women’s continental championship is scheduled to be held from April 26 to 30 with eight teams split into two groups.

Group A matches featuring Myanmar, Australia, Uzbekistan and Nepal will take place in Myanmar while Group B featuring Vietnam, Korea Republic, IR Iran and Lebanon will be hosted by Vietnam.

Will they make it to the tournament? 🤔🤔 🇲🇲 #Myanmar and 🇻🇳 #Vietnam are set to host the final round of 2019 🏆 #AFCU19 Women’s Championship Qualifiers from April 26. ⚽https://t.co/RxbMqvRwu2 — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) April 14, 2019

Top two teams from each group will make it to the tournament proper to be held in Thailand from October 27 to November 9.

Hosts Thailand, DPR Korea, Japan and China PR have already made it to the finals of the tournament.

Top three teams from the 2019 AFC U-19 Women’s Championship will qualify for the 2020 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

The Young Matildas will be coached by Van Egmond and will open their campaign against Nepal on April 26.

Australia’s 23-member squad for 2019 AFC U-19 Women’s Championship Qualifiers Round 2:

Morgan Aquino, Annalee Grove, Olivia Riddel, Melindaj Barbieri, Chelsea Blissett, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Leah Davidson, Shadeene Evans, Ciara Fowler, Mary Fowler, Rosaria Galea, Charlotte Grant, Emily Hodgson, Angelique Hristodoulou, Princess Ibini, Rachel Lowe, Courtney Nevin, Hollie Palmer, Susan Phonsongkham, Indiah-Paige Riley, Karly Roestbakken, Amy Sayer, Tessa Tamplin.

(Photo courtesy: Asian Football Confederation)