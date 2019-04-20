Unhappy Vietnam file complaint after they are seeded in the lowest pot in 2019 Southeast Asian Games football

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) have lodged a complaint after their national team were seeded in the lowest ranked pot for the men’s football competition in the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

The Organising Committee of the SEA Games had announced the seedings for the men’s football tournament in March with Vietnam placed in the lowest ranked Pot 4 alongside Laos, Cambodia, Brunei and Timor-Leste.

Hosts Philippines and last edition’s champions Thailand are the top-seeded teams in the competition and are placed in Pot 1. Pot 2 meanwhile features 2017 runners-up Malaysia and bronze-medal winners Indonesia.

Myanmar, who lost to Indonesia in the bronze medal match, is in Pot 3 along with Singapore who were knocked out in the group stages. And this where the VFF points out the problem is.

According to VNExpress, VFF wants to know how their national team, who had collected 10 points in Group B of the 2017 SEA Games, are placed below Singapore who had collected only six points in Group A.

Myanmar also had lower points (nine) than Vietnam, but progressed to the semifinals as Group A runners-up.

“We have sent a communication to the Vietnam Olympic Committee (VOC) and asked them to file this request with the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF),” a VFF official was quoted as saying by VnExpress. The officials said that Philippines could have made a mistake and “there’s chance that Vietnam will be ranked again.”

The VOC, meanwhile, said it has forwarded the demand and the AFF are scheduled to discuss it at a meeting on April 22.

The 2019 SEA Games will be hosted by the Philippines from November 30 to December 11 later this year.