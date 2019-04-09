Vietnam women progress in 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers after 2-0 win over Jordan

Vietnam became the second ASEAN nations to progress to the third round of the 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers after registering a 2-0 win over Jordan in their final group game on Tuesday.

The 2-0 win over Jordan at the Transportation Institute Stadium in Tashkent meant that Vietnam recored wins all three of their second round fixtures and progressed as Group B winners with nine points. Hosts Uzbekistan, who defeated Hong Kong 5-1 in their third and final game, finished second with six points.

Huynh Nhu scored both the goals for Vietnam in the 65th and 67th minutes of the game. The Golden Girls had earlier defeated Uzbekistan and Hong Kong 2-1 in the first two games of the group.

They will join Myanmar in the third group after the Asian Lionesses progressed from Group A after a hard-fought 3-3 draw against India on the final match day. With both teams finishing on seven points, Myanmar took the spot in the next round courtesy of a better goal difference.

In Group C, Philippines will need a miracle to finish ahead of Chinese Taipei, with six points, and IR Iran, with three, and progress to the third round. the Pilipinas are third in the group with three points going into the final set of matches.