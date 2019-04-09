Myanmar through to third round of 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers after thrilling 3-3 draw against India

Hosts Myanmar progressed to the third round of the 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers after holding India to a 3-3 draw at the Mandalarthiri Stadium in Mandalay on Tuesday.

India women looked like they were heading to the third round until the 72nd minute when Myanmar star Win Theingi scored his third of the evening to draw level and help her side progress on goal difference.

It was India who went ahead in the game in the 10th minute Ratanbala Devi provided a brilliant cross for Sandhiya Ranganathan to tap it into the Myanmar goal and make it 1-0.

However, the hosts were quick to respond and found the equaliser seven minutes later and it was Win Theingi Tun who once again scored for the Asian Lionesses with a header.

Myanmar then went into the lead, once again through Win Theingi Tun after the hosts were awarded a penalty kick by the referee. Indian goalkeeper Linthoingambi Devi saved from the first effort, but couldn’t do anything as Myanmar rolled the ball in on the rebound in the 22nd minute.

Ratanbala was once again in the thick of action as she played a role behind India’s second goal as well. Her pass was chested onto the path of Sanju by Sandhiya and Sanju made no mistake to make it 2-2 in the 32nd minute.

Despite the draw, India bow out of the Olympic Qualifiers Round 2 on goal difference, with their standing at +4 as compared to Myanmar's +8. FT score: Myanmar 3-3 India

Teams went into the interval with scores level, but India found their third in the 64th minute as Ratanbala wrote her name in the scoresheet with a long range effort stunning hosts Myanmar. However, Myanmar were once again stubborn and scored to make it 3-3 as Win Theingi Tun completed her hattrick in the 72nd minute.

And that’s how the score remained at the final whistle and it was Myanmar who progressed to the third round of the Olympic Qualifiers, thanks to a better goal difference compared to India.