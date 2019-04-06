Myanmar thrash Indonesia 6-0 to set up decider against India in 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers

Hosts Myanmar shipped half a dozen goals past Indonesia to record a second successive win in the 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers at the Mandalarthiri Stadium in Mandalay on Saturday.

With the win, Myanmar drew level on points with India who had defeated Nepal 3-1 in their clash. The two sides will now face each other in a clash that will decide which team progressed to third round of the Olympic qualifiers as Group A winners.

Indonesia went behind as early as the second minute of the game when Myanmar captain Khin Malar Tun found the back of the net. Yee Yee Oo then made it 2-0 in the 18th minute.

Win Theingi Tun, who had scored a brace against Nepal in their first group fixture, found a third in the 31st minute as the teams went into the break with the score 3-0 at half time.

Khin Malar Tun found her second three minutes after restart before Yee Yee Oo also scored her second in the 64th minute.

Yee Yee Oo completed her hattrick in the 73rd minute taking her goalscoring tally to four goals in the tournament.

Myanmar will take on India in the group decider on April 9 at the Mandalarthiri Stadium. Only winner of the group progress for the third round of qualifiers while the best second-placed team from the three groups will also join as the fourth team in Round 3.