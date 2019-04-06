India defeat Nepal 3-1 to record second straight win in 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers

India defeated Nepal 3-1 to record back-to-back wins in the 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers at the Mandalarthiri Stadium in Mandalay, Myanmar on Saturday.

India opened the scoring early on via an own goal in the sixth minute after Sangita and Sanju had done some good work in the build up. However, India’s celebrations were cut short as Nepal hit back in the very next minute.

FULL TIME! 2⃣ wins on the trot 🐎 for India in the Olympic Qualifiers Round 2⃣ as Nepal are put to the sword ⚔️ with an excellent second half show! FT SCORE: 🇳🇵 1-3 🇮🇳#ShePower #BackTheBlue #IndianFootball #NEPIND pic.twitter.com/SvTIsTJF7R — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) April 6, 2019

It was their captain Niru Thapa who tapped into the goal after Sabitra Bhandari had provided the cross from the right wing. The score remained 1-1 as the two teams went into the break.

India regained their lead in the 60th minute as Sandhiya Ranganathan headed in a Dalima Chhibber corner kick. The third and final goal came in the 78th minute from the penalty spot.

“The youngsters worked extremely hard 💪 and made this win possible!” 🤩 Captain Ashalata Devi talks about the 🇮🇳 Indian team’s 3-1 victory against Nepal 🇳🇵#ShePower #BackTheBlue #IndianFootball #NEPIND pic.twitter.com/bw2mE0UILX — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) April 6, 2019

Sandhiya was brought down inside the box by the Nepalese defence and Ashalata Devi converted from the spot to complete the 3-1 win!

The Indians will now face Myanmar in the all-important clash that will decide who will make it to the third round of the Olympic qualifiers.

(Photo: All India Football Federation)