LIVE: AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers 2020 – Indonesia vs Myanmar

Indonesia will face hosts Myanmar in the second round of the 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers at the Mandalarthiri Stadium in Mandalay on Saturday.

The match assumes plenty of importance for the Indonesian women after they lost their first outing in the qualifiers against India on April 3. a Dangmei Grace brace helped India defeat Timnas Putri 2-0 in the Group A game earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, hosts Myanmar began the qualifiers on a winning note defeating Nepal 3-1 in their campaign opener — a first-half strike from Yee Yee Oo and a second-half double from Win Theingi Tun enough to get the better of their opponents.

The match will kick off at 7:30 PM HKT. Follow the LIVE updates from the game starting 7 PM HKT — 30 minutes before the match start.