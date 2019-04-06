LIVE: AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers 2020 – Nepal vs India

Neighbours Nepal and India will face each other in the second round of the 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers at the Mandalarthiri Stadium in Mandalay, Myanmar on Saturday.

India began the qualifiers on a winning note defeating Indonesia 2-0 in their first group match on April 3 with Dangmei Grace scoring both of their goals to trump Timnas Putri.

Meanwhile, Nepal had a day to forget as they were defeated 3-1 by hosts Myanmar. Yee Yee Oo opened the scoring for Myanmar early, but Nepal hit back through Niru Thapa just before the interval. However, a brace from Win Theingi Tun in the second period undid the Nepal women.

The match kicks off at 4:30 PM HKT. LIVE updates will begin at 4 PM HKT — 30 minutes before the match start.