Philippines defeat IR Iran 2-0 to open 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers with a win

Philippines began the second round of 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualification Tournament with a 2-0 win over IR Iran at Qatar’s Grand Hamad Stadium in Doha on Wednesday.

Joyce Semacio opened the scoring for the Azkals women in the 47th minute before Alisha del Campo doubled their advantage five minutes later.

Philippines had progressed to the second round of the qualifiers after finishing second in their group in the first round held in Tajikistan back in November 2018. There they had finished runners-up in the group to progress along with group winners Chinese Taipei.

They will now face familiar foes Chinese Taipei in their second group match in the second round on April 6.

Chinese Taipei, meanwhile, defeated Palestine 3-0 in their opener with goals coming from Zhuo Li-ping, Wang Hsiang-huei and Ting Chi.

Only the group winners will progress to the next round of qualification process.

Vietnam had also registered victory in Group B of the competition overcoming Uzbekistan 2-1 while in Group A, Myanmar thrashed Nepal 3-1 and Indonesia lost to India 2-0.

(Photo credit: Philippine Football Federation)