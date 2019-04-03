LIVE: 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers – Vietnam vs Uzbekistan

The second round of the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers starts tonight. We have Vietnam playing against Uzbekistan in Group B of the tournament. Follow all the action via our Live Blog here.

The two teams entering the 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers at the second stage go up against each other on the very first day, as Vietnam take on Uzbekistan.

Vietnam and Uzbekistan are drawn in Group B of the mini-tournament, alongside the likes of Jordan and Hong Kong. While the group boasts four strong contenders, only one of them can progress to the third round of the qualifying process, which will be contested in January or February 2020.

The two teams in question – Vietnam and Uzbekistan – now go up against each other in the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers, as they look to start the second stage of their campaign on a high. Follow all the action live via our Match Blog: