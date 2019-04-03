AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers 2020: Myanmar announce 20-member squad for second round

The Myanmar Football Federation (MFF) have announced a 20-member squad that will take part in the second round of the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers 2020 which will begin on Wednesday.

Myanmar are placed in Group A of the qualifiers where they will battle with India, Indonesia and Nepal for the only spot available in the next round of the qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



Matches will be held at the Mandalarthiri Stadium and Bahtoo Stadium in Mandalay. Win Thu Moe will be the head coach of the side that will open their campaign against Nepal on April 3.

Myanmar squad for 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers second round:

Goalkeepers: May Zin New (Myadady FC), Thandar Oo (Gandamar FC), May Thazin Tun (University FC)

Defenders: Wai Wai Aung (Ispe FC), El Yadanar Phyo (Ispe FC), Khin Than Wai (Myawady FC), Aye Aye Moe (Myawady FC), Chit Chit (Thitsar Arman FC), Khin Myo Win (Ispe FC), Khaing Thazin (Myawady FC)

Midfielders: Khin Malar Tun (Ispe FC), Nge Nge Htwe (Thitsar Arman FC), Khin Moe Wai (Thitsar Arman FC), Khin Mo Mo Tun (Thitsar Arman FC), Lae Lae Hlaing (Zwekapin FC), Nu Nu (Ispe FC), Yu Per Khine (Myawady FC)

Forwards: Ye Ye Oo (Ispe FC), Win Thing Tun (Myawady FC), July Kyaw (Thitsar Arman FC)