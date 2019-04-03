The second round of the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers starts tonight. First up, we have India playing against Indonesia in Group A of the tournament. Follow all the action via our Live Blog here.

After a successful First Round of the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers, India and Indonesia play their first match in round two. Both sides qualified after finishing as runners up in their respective groups and are now drawn alongside Nepal and Myanmar in the Second Round of the mini-tournament.

A win, a loss, and a draw helped India make it through round one. They opened their campaign with a one-all draw against Nepal, before thrashing Bangladesh seven-one. A loss in the final group game against Myanmar didn’t affect them too much, and they qualified as the runners up.

Meanwhile, Indonesia followed the exact same path, like that of India, in order to qualify for the Second Round. They drew their opening match against Palestine, before beating Maldives, and eventually losing to Jordan.

The two teams now go up against each other in the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers, as they look to start the second stage of their campaign on a high. Follow all the action live via our Match Blog: