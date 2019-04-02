AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers 2020: Myanmar vs Nepal live stream, updates, when and where to watch

In the second round of AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers 2020, Group B member Myanmar will take on Nepal in their opening match.

The Nepal Women’s National team recently suffered a 1-3 loss against India Women’s national football team and saw the visitors lift the South Asian Football Federation Women’s Cup. The former will now look to move past the loss suffered last month and focus their hundred per cent to their game against Myanmar if they wish to qualify for the third round.

Their opponents, Myanmar, will be nervous owing to the fantastic performance of their opponents in the South Asian Football Federation Women’s Cup where they lost the final. There is no denying that Nepal is one of the strongest sides in the ongoing tournament and it will not be an easy task for Myanmar to dominate Nepal and avoid any room for errors.

Both the teams will look to make the most out of their opening match of the Olympic qualifiers and it will be interesting to see who will be able to successfully carve their way to the third round of the qualifiers.

When to watch?

The match between India and Indonesia will take place on April 3rd, and kicks-off by 7:30 PM SGT.

The Mandalar Thiri Stadium will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Follow FOX Sports Asia for Live coverage of AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers, 2019.