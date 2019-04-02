In the second round of AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers 2020, Group B member Vietnam will take on Uzbekistan in their opening match.

Although both Vietnam and Uzbekistan have managed to win only two out of their last five matches, the impending fixture between these two squads will require them to bring their absolute best to the field.

Addressing the preparation of Vietnam’s Women’s national football team, their head coach Mai Duc Chung said, “Players need time to get familiar with the weather and the environment here. We have to prepare well for the matches.”

“Apart from Uzbekistan, who we have not played before, the other teams are at the same or lower level compared to Vietnam, who are the world No 35 and No 6 in Asia. In 2014 we beat Hong Kong at the Asian Games in South Korea. Last year we defeated Jordan at the Asian Championship qualifier,” he added.

He also believes that the last few encounters of the team have helped the players in searching for the best in their games and further added, “We are in the process of rejuvenation so the players are not given any target for this qualification. They are just asked to learn what they can for the future. However, overall Vietnam still have a chance to overcome this challenge”.

It will indeed be interesting to see who will walk out as the winner in tomorrow’s match.

When to watch?

The match between Vietnam and Uzbekistan will take place on April 3rd, and kicks-off by 6:00 PM SGT.

The Lokomotiv Stadium will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Follow FOX Sports Asia for Live coverage of AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers, 2020.