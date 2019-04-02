AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers 2020: India vs Indonesia live stream, updates, when and where to watch

In the second round of AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers 2020, Group A member India will take on Indonesia in their opening match.

The two teams have met twice earlier this year and in both the instances, India women’s team walked away with the victory. Having said that, it is important to acknowledge that Indonesia Women’s National football team cannot be taken lightly.

Addressing the importance of the upcoming match, Indian team’s head coach Maymol Rocky said, “It will be a litmus test for us mentally. We need to be mentally strong, and aggressive. Every team will want to start the Olympic Qualifiers Round 2 with a win, and so do we. A win in the first match will put us in a good position for qualification, which we are aiming for. “

“We are aiming to qualify to Round 3. We are extremely glad to have accumulated the exposure, and experience through the friendly matches that we have played before coming here to Myanmar”, she added.

The Indian skipper Ashalata Devi is determined to qualify for Round 3 and stressed on the importance of team’s win in the opening match. Addressing the capability of her team, she said, “Constant competitive environment in a match setting has helped us develop our confidence. Today we are aware of our capabilities. If we play to the best of our abilities, we can defeat some of the best teams in the region. It is what it is. We are here to play football and focus on our job.”

It will be a blunder to underestimate the Indonesia team in tomorrow’s match as they will look to advance to the next round of Olympic qualifiers against a tough team, which will ultimately force them to bring their best to the game. Will India continue its dominance over Indonesia or will the latter be prepared to take advantage of a confident team?

When to watch?

The match between India and Indonesia will take place on April 3rd, and kicks-off by 4:30 PM SGT.

The Mandalar Thiri Stadium will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Follow FOX Sports Asia for Live coverage of AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers, 2020.