Philippines announce squad for 2020 Tokyo Olympics women’s football qualifiers

Philippines Football Federation (PFF) have announced a 23-member squad that will represent the nation at the 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers slated to begin on Wednesday.

The team feature three United States-based players while Perth Glory goalkeeper Stacey Janet Margery Cavill also is included. Marnelli Dimzon will serve as the head coach of the team with two assistants — Gerald Orcullo and Melo Sabacan — are also named.

Philippines are in Group C in the second round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2020 Summer Olympics to be held in Japan and are pooled with the likes of IR Iran, Philippines and Palestine.

The matches will be held in Qatar with the Philippines women opening their campaign against Iran on April 3 at the Grand Hamad Stadium in Doha before facing Chinese Taipei at the same venue on April 6.

Their final group match will see them take on Palestine at the Saoud bin Abdulrahman Stadium in Al Wakrah on April 9. Only the winner of the group will progress to the third round of the qualifiers.

Myanmar, Vietnam and Indonesia will also compete in the second round in other groups while Thailand join the qualification process in the third round.

Philippines women’s squad for 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers:

Goalkeepers: Stacey Janet Margery Cavill (Perth Glory, Australia), Inna Kristianne Palacios (Green Archers United FC), Kimberly Parina (Far Eastern University)

Defenders: Analou Amita (OutKast FC), Mea Bernal (OutKast FC), Chelo Marie Hodges (De La Salle University), Mary Harriette Lan (Far Eastern University), Hali Moriah Long (Green Archers United FC), Christina Montelibano (De La Salle University), Hannah Pachejo (Far Eastern University), Tara Shelton (Holy Names Academy, USA), Calah Simarago (UC Santa Barbara, USA), Patricia Tomanon (Florida International University, USA)

Midfielders: Sara Isobel Castaneda (De La Salle University), Alesa Dolino (OutKast FC), Patrice Mae Impelido (Hiraya FC), Loreta Ladero (OutKast FC), Rocelle Marie Mendano (De La Salle University), Irish Navaja (De La Salle University), Kathleen Camille Rodriguez (Hiraya FC)

Forwards: Alisha Clare Del Campo (De La Salle University), Eva Madarang (Rogers State University), Joyce Semacio (Miriam College)

(Photos courtesy: Philippine Football Federation)