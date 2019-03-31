Vietnam, Myanmar and Indonesia to resume 2020 Tokyo Olympics women’s football qualification campaign

The qualification campaign for the 2020 Summer Olympics women’s football competition returns this week with Vietnam, Myanmar, Indonesia and Philippines all in contention for a spot in the third round.
As many as 12 teams will compete in three groups in the second round of the Olympic qualifiers with the winners of each group progressing to the third round to be held in January-February 2020.
While Vietnam women are entering the competition in this stage, Myanmar, Indonesia and Philippines all progressed from the first round which were held last November.
While Myanmar and Indonesia join India and Nepal in Group A to be hosted by Myanmar, Group B will feature Vietnam along with hosts Uzbekistan, Hong Kong and Jordan.
Group C will see Philippines women rubbing their shoulders against IR Iran, Chinese Taipei and Palestine. Matches are scheduled to be held on April 3, 6 and 9.
Australia, DPR Korea, Korea Republic, China PR and Thailand will join in the third round of qualifiers while Japan, as hosts of the 2020 Summer Olympics, have won direct qualification for the tournament.
Fixtures – Round 2 of 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament
Group A
April 3 – 4:30 PM HKT – India vs Indonesia
April 3 – 7:30 PM HKT – Myanmar vs Nepal
April 6 – 4:30 PM HKT – Nepal vs India
April 6 – 7:30 PM HKT – Indonesia vs Myanmar
April 9 – 5 PM HKT – Myanmar vs India
April 9 – 5 PM HKT – Indonesia vs Nepal
Group B
April 3 – 6 PM HKT – Vietnam vs Uzbekistan
April 3 – 6 PM HKT – Jordan vs Hong Kong
April 6 – 6 PM HKT – Uzbekistan vs Jordan
April 6 – 6 PM HKT – Hong Kong vs Vietnam
April 9 – 6 PM HKT – Vietnam vs Jordan
April 9 – 6 PM HKT – Hong Kong vs Uzbekistan
Group C
April 3 – 10 PM HKT – Chinese Taipei vs Palestine
April 4 – 1 AM HKT – IR Iran vs Philippines
April 6 – 10 PM HKT – Palestine vs IR Iran
April 7 – 1 AM HKT – Philippines vs Chinese Taipei
April 10 – 12 AM HKT – Chinese Taipei vs IR Iran
April 10 – 12 AM HKT – Philippines vs Palestine
(Photo courtesy: Myanmar Football Federation)