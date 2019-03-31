Vietnam, Myanmar and Indonesia to resume 2020 Tokyo Olympics women’s football qualification campaign

The qualification campaign for the 2020 Summer Olympics women’s football competition returns this week with Vietnam, Myanmar, Indonesia and Philippines all in contention for a spot in the third round.

As many as 12 teams will compete in three groups in the second round of the Olympic qualifiers with the winners of each group progressing to the third round to be held in January-February 2020.

While Vietnam women are entering the competition in this stage, Myanmar, Indonesia and Philippines all progressed from the first round which were held last November.

While Myanmar and Indonesia join India and Nepal in Group A to be hosted by Myanmar, Group B will feature Vietnam along with hosts Uzbekistan, Hong Kong and Jordan.

Group C will see Philippines women rubbing their shoulders against IR Iran, Chinese Taipei and Palestine. Matches are scheduled to be held on April 3, 6 and 9.

Australia, DPR Korea, Korea Republic, China PR and Thailand will join in the third round of qualifiers while Japan, as hosts of the 2020 Summer Olympics, have won direct qualification for the tournament.

Fixtures – Round 2 of 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament

Group A

April 3 – 4:30 PM HKT – India vs Indonesia

April 3 – 7:30 PM HKT – Myanmar vs Nepal

April 6 – 4:30 PM HKT – Nepal vs India

April 6 – 7:30 PM HKT – Indonesia vs Myanmar

April 9 – 5 PM HKT – Myanmar vs India

April 9 – 5 PM HKT – Indonesia vs Nepal

Group B

April 3 – 6 PM HKT – Vietnam vs Uzbekistan

April 3 – 6 PM HKT – Jordan vs Hong Kong

April 6 – 6 PM HKT – Uzbekistan vs Jordan

April 6 – 6 PM HKT – Hong Kong vs Vietnam

April 9 – 6 PM HKT – Vietnam vs Jordan

April 9 – 6 PM HKT – Hong Kong vs Uzbekistan

Group C

April 3 – 10 PM HKT – Chinese Taipei vs Palestine

April 4 – 1 AM HKT – IR Iran vs Philippines

April 6 – 10 PM HKT – Palestine vs IR Iran

April 7 – 1 AM HKT – Philippines vs Chinese Taipei

April 10 – 12 AM HKT – Chinese Taipei vs IR Iran

April 10 – 12 AM HKT – Philippines vs Palestine

(Photo courtesy: Myanmar Football Federation)