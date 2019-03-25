Reports: Australian striker eyeing move to Indonesia’s Persib Bandung

According to reports, Australian Tomi Juric may be eyeing a move to Indonesia and possibly playing for Persib Bandung.

The 27-year-old striker currently plays for Swiss club FC Luzern but has been frustrated due to the lack of playing time in the 2019 campaign.

As a result, moves away from the team are looked at and Indonesia may be a realistic option.

Talks have been strengthened by rumours of the two having mutual interest and it may be only a matter of time before Juric is unveiled by the Liga 1 outfit.

At the moment, Persib has all their foreign spots filled by an available Asian player spot.

Juric can possibily fill in that void as there are two cases of an Australian player in an Asian spot in other Indonesian clubs.

As for Juric’s situation with the current club, he has been left to train alone in February and his current contract will run out by the end of June.