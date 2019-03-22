The Philippines government responds to reports that they may lose the hosting rights for the Southeast Asian Games 2019

It was earlier reported that Philippines may not be able to host the upcoming 30th Southeast Asian Games 2019 due to funding and organizational issues.

However, in a strong rebuttal to the issues raised in the report by the Tribune, the Philippines government has put together an explanation of their stance and provided assurances that the event will go on as planned.

It was reported that either Indonesia or Thailand was on hand to take over and conduct the event, to be held in November of 2019, should Philippines officially withdraw.

However, the Philippine South East Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) mentioned that despite the lack of funding, the preparations for the event were in ‘full swing’

We at the Philippine South East Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) would like to assure our athletes, the sports community, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and the rest of the Filipino people that all preparations for the 30th South East Asian games are in full swing. Despite the budget cuts and various challenges confronting the Philippine hosting of the 30th SEA games, we are unfazed and determined to make this successful. We are determined to pursue our task and responsibility which was given to us by President Rodrigo Duterte last year. We know that the budget limitation is a major factor. But our strong will to mount the best SEA games in history for the sake of our athletes and the Filipino people is bigger than any other problem confronting us today.

The press release also issued a rallying cry to all the sports officials and stakeholders in the country to come together as one to see the event through successfully, and not give in to the mounting external pressure surrounding the situation.