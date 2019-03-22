LIVE: SAFF Women’s Championship 2019 – Nepal vs India

It’s the final of the SAF Women’s Championship 2019 and two teams are left with Nepal taking on India.

Both teams have been stellar in the competition so far and are worthy of their places in the tournament. Unfortunately, only one will be declared the winner and expect intense action.

Nepal and India both eliminated their opponents in similar scorelines, with the former beating Sri Lanka 4-0, while the latter ousted Bangladesh with the same scoreline.

Both top scorers in the competition come from either nations as Indumathi Kathiresan has four goals so far, while Sabitra Bhandari is not far behind with three.

Expect a lot of action and intense moments in the match and you can watch it live, below!

You can also join us in the conversation as FOX Sports Asia will have a live blog for the action!