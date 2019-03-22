Former Japan starlet Musashi Suzuki finally ready to deliver on promise

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan believes Japan’s one-time hot prospect Musashi Suzuki is promising to finally live up to his potential.

From the time he made his professional debut as an 18-year-old for Albirex Niigata, there has been plenty of hype surrounding Musashi Suzuki.

Seven years on, the fleet-footed attacker should be about to reach a career milestone that he always seemed destined for but has been a long time in the making.

On Friday evening, Suzuki is poised to win his first senior cap for Japan against Colombia at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama, especially considering he is just one of two recognised strikers – alongside Daichi Kamada – at coach Hajime Moriyasu’s disposal.

His maiden Samurai Blue call-up has come after an impressive start to life at Consadole Sapporo, where he has netted thrice in as many J1 League starts following a move from relegated V-Varen Nagasaki, whom he netted 11 goals for in 2018.

Replacing Ken Tokura, Consadole’s top scorer last season, was never going to be an easy feat but Suzuki poses a far different proposition to opposing defenders with his blistering pace and clinical finishing, whereas his predecessor’s threat came from his imposing presence and aerial ability.

In many ways, Suzuki’s story would have been a common one of a player working his way up and earning his stripes before earning international recognition as he approaches the peak of his powers.

Yet, the 25-year-old is slightly different considering he was tipped for big things as one of the most-exciting talents from a side that won the 2016 AFC U-23 Championship, and went on to participate at the Summer Olympics in Brazil late that year.

From that generation, seven of his peers – Takuma Asano, Takumi Minamino, Yuya Kubo, Shoya Nakajima, Wataru Endo, Naomichi Ueda and Yosuke Ideguchi – have all gone on to earn moves to Europe.

Suzuki may have taken a while longer to develop and reach his full potential, but that is not to say he cannot go on to achieve big things in the future.

But, first and foremost, he should focus on having a consistent season with Consadole, who will be looking to emulate last year’s stunning fourth-place finish in the league.

With Jay Bothroyd and Anderson Lopes also offering options in attack, and Thai maestro Chanathip Songkrasin pulling the string behind them, Suzuki should have no problem getting his fair share of scoring opportunities and his keen eye for goal should see him find the back of the net more often than not.

His cause in solidifying his spot in the national team is also helped by the fact that Japan are yet to find a long-term successor to Shinji Okazaki as the focal point in attack.

Yuya Osako has been the standout candidate thus far but could probably offer more as a wide attacker, while the likes of Yoshinori Muto, Kenyu Sugimoto and Kengo Kawamata did not exactly grab their opportunity with both hands.

With the Copa America coming up in June, followed by the start of qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the second half of the year, there is a real chance for any player to earn Moriyasu’s trust and embed themselves in the squad for the next three years at least.

Of course, it will not exactly be a walk in the park for Suzuki with his audition potentially against Colombia – ranked 12th in the world – or Bolivia next week.

Still, considering how he has not done things the easy way in his career, who is to say he will not make his mark against stern opposition and announce himself on the international stage?