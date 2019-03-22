Simon McMenemy announce Indonesia squad for international friendly against Myanmar

Indonesia head coach Simon McMenemy has named his squad for the upcoming international friendly against Myanmarto be held at the Mandalarthiri Stadium in Mandalay on March 25.

The Scottish coach, who replaced Bima Sakti at the Tim Garuda helm in December 2018, has included the likes of Bali Untied forward Ilija Spasojevic and Madura United striker Greg Nwokolo in his 22-man squad.

Indonesia had played out a 1-1 draw against Bali United in a friendly match in Bali the other day. They had also recorded wins against Perth Glory and a State League Australia All Stars side during their preparations in Australia last week.

“The training in Perth was great and players could enjoy and focus on learning how to play with a slightly different formation. There are still things that need to be fixed, but I am happy with the progress we have made,” said former Philippines head coach McMenemy.

“I am looking forward to facing Myanmar in the friendly on March 25 and I am confident that if the players can demonstrate what we have worked on in the training, we will produce a positive result,” the 41-year-old coach added.

Meanwhile, Myanmar were held to a goalless draw by Chinese Taipei in their first friendly of the international break on March 19.

Indonesia squad for international friendly against Myanmar:

Goalkeepers: Andritany Ardhiyasa, Teja Paku Alam

Defenders: Hansamu Yama Pranata, Ricky Fajrin Saputra, Ruben Karel Sanadi, Rudolof Yanto Basna, Yustinus Paew

Midfielders: Arthur Barrios Bonai, Andik Vermansah, Evan Dimas Darmono, Riko Simanjuntak, Febri Hariyadi, Manahati Lestusen, Rahmat, Novri Setiawan, Rizky Ahmad Sanjaya Pellu, Wahyu Subo Seto, Stefano Janjte Lilipaly, Zulfiandi

Forwards: Dedik Setiawan, Greg Nwokolo, Ilija Spasojevic