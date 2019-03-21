China Cup 2019: 5 talking points following Thailand’s win over China PR

In the first match of the China Cup 2019, Thailand notched an all-important victory over hosts China PR to advance to the final of the competition.

They now face the winner of the second semifinal battle between Uzbekistan and Uruguay.

A goal from Chanathip Songkrasin spelled the difference between the two teams and here are the five talking points following the match.

5. INCREDIBLE ATMOSPHERE

If Chanathip’s words were to be believed, the War Elephants desperately wanted the victory. They were looking to avenge their AFC Asian Cup 2019 loss to China PR and winning on their own home soil would help ease the pain.

As for the hosts, they appeared to have wanted to impress the crowd as well as they came out aggressively and looked to stifle the Thailand defence at every moment they had.

There was a sizable crowd to watch the match and while majority were for China PR, there were a number of Thai supporters cheering as well.

Despite being an international friendly, that was nowhere to be seen in the match as both teams were physical and showed incredible intensity throughout 90 minutes.

The crowd was loud for the most part despite Thailand grabbing the lead in the 33rd minute behind Chanathip’s goal.

4. CHANATHIP SONGKRASIN IS THE MAN OF THE MATCH

Speaking of the Thai superstar, Chanathip was the main difference as he provided the goal that ultimately gave the War Elephants the win.

Outside from the goal, he was threatening anytime he touched the ball as proof of an early move where he beat out four defenders to get a clear shot on goal – only to be stopped by the China PR goalkeeper.

Chanathip always had to be marked by the defence, but despite always having a body in between him and the goal, he would find a way to always go around or through China PR and create chances for his teammates.

If he can continue that performance for one more match in the China Cup 2019, then the War Elephants have a real chance at winning.

3. CLINICAL GOAL FOR AN INSPIRED SQUAD

As for the goal itself, it was beautifully worked that involved two of the most important pieces in the Thailand squad – Chanathip and Thitipan Puangchan.

Both players are currently playing in Japan’s top league and they showed why they are considered the ASEAN country’s best.

Thitipan was unstoppable down the flanks as he was beating the defenders with pace and incredible control, while Chanathip was bursting down the middle of the box.

A beautifully weighted pass from Thitipan fell right in front of Chanathip with enough pace that the Consadole Sapporo star slotted the ball with his right foot to redirect the ball beyond the China PR keeper’s reach.

It was well-played and one that the War Elephants obviously have in their arsenal.

2. FABIO CANNAVARO HAS DONE WELL FOR CHINA PR

Only the first match as China PR’s head coach, Italian legend Fabio Cannavaro certainly has done enough as the hosts were exciting and threatening to say the least.

They had an attacking mind frame and even had strings of passes beautifully placed to show that the coach has helped them improve despite already being a talented squad.

While Cannavaro’s future isn’t set in stone for the national team, he certainly should earn a few raves and applause for the work he’s done in such a short amount of time.

China PR looked like a fluid football team for the most part, and they’re very unlucky not to have scored at least one goal on the night.

If he continues as coach moving forward, then the national team certainly has a good future ahead.

1. CAN THAILAND WIN IT ALL?

Being the lowest ranked team in the competition, the odds are certainly stacked against Thailand.

According to FIFA World Ranking, the War Elephants are at 115, while China PR are at 72.

A big win over China PR means a lot but the road isn’t going to be easier as Uzbekistan are currently ranked 89 and they’re going up against Uruguay who are seventh in the world.

With that said, their performance against the hosts China PR, in hostile territory, certainly says a lot for the ASEAN country as they move on.

It shows they certainly have the will to win and succeed and only need one perfect match and they can end up beating teams better than them on paper.

With their place in the final firmly secured, Thailand can rest and look at who they will face in the showpiece event.

Photo courtesy of Changsuek