China Cup 2019: Thailand defeat China PR behind Chanathip Songkrasin magic

After 90 intense minutes of action in the China Cup 2019, hosts China bow down to Thailand 1-0 as the War Elephants advance to the final of the competition.

Looking to avenge their AFC Asian Cup 2019 loss earlier in the year, Thailand were eager to get this match underway in front of a huge crowd.

However, the hosts pushed on early as they threatened the defences and came close in different moments.

The War Elephants were not to be outdone as they were very aggressive on the moments they had and tried to push forward as quickly as possible so as not to wait for the China PR defence to recover.

It would eventually happen in the 33rd minute as Thitipan Puangchan’s impressive run on the flanks left the defence scrambling as Thai superstar Chanathip Songkrasin made an incisive run into the box.

The ball would eventually land in front of the diminutive star and with a right-footed finish, he would slot the ball beyond the reach of the China PR goal keeper.

To the hosts’ credit, they continued to push on and not even the half-time break slowed them down as they attacked immediately as soon as they had possession.

They would come close a number of times but would ultimately fail to beat the stout Thai defence. After 90 grueling minutes of intense and physical football, the hosts bow out of contention for the title.

As for the War Elephants, they complete their search for revenge in the Asian Cup loss and are now one win away from lifting the China Cup 2019 trophy.

Photo courtesy of Changsuek