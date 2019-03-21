China Cup 2019: Back from injury, Muangthong United star Sarach hoping to impress for Thailand

Midfielder Sarach Yooyen who has returned to the Thailand national team setup following an extended period on the sidelines due to injury is looking to make the chance count in Changsuek’s China Cup 2019 campaign.

Thailand are set to face Fabio Cannavaro’s China PR in the opening game of the China Cup on Thursday. They will also take on either of Uruguay or Uzbekistan in the second match of the tournament on March 25.

Sarach last played for Thailand back in June 2018 in an international friendly against Thursday’s opposition China in Bangkok. And he has struggled to make himself a permanent fixture in the national team after sustaining a serious ankle injury during Muangthong United’s Thai League match in 2017.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Thailand 1-0 China PR – Supachai Jaided (31′)

“This return is very crucial to me. After the injury, I have yet to fully regain my confidence and I still cannot get it out of my head completely. So if I’m in the line-up, I will try to play at my best to regain my confidence back,” Sarach told The Nation.

I am glad and proud to be back with the team. I still feel that the warmth and friendship among the players remain the same,” said the 26-year-old who led Thailand to Southeast Asian Games title in 2015.

He was also part of the Thailand senior team that won the AFF Suzuki Cup in 2014 and 2016 as well as the King’s Cup in 2016. And he believes that Thailand can fight neck-and-neck with hosts China at Nanning in the China Cup opener.

“I believe the players we have are of quality. They got their way in by showing impressive form in the Thai League. They just need to tune up a bit more on the tactics like the coach [Sirisak Yodyadthai] said. I believe they will bring it on to prove that they all deserve to be here,” he said.

