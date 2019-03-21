China Cup 2019: Fabio Cannavaro unsure about future as China PR head coach ahead of Thailand encounter

Italian legend Fabio Cannavaro has said that he is unsure whether he will continue as the head coach of the China PR national team after the conclusion of the China Cup 2019.

China will face Southeast Asian giants Thailand in their opening match of the China Cup on Thursday with the final scheduled to be held on March 25. Uruguay and Uzbekistan are the two others teams participating in the tournament.

Cannavaro was only announced as the new head coach of the China national team last week, but the Italian, who also serves as the head coach of Chinese Super League outfit Guangzhou Evergrande, expressed uncertainty over his future with the national team.

“I can tell you without doubt that I am the head coach of Guangzhou Evergrande. But for the time being that is unrelated, now during the China Cup period I am the head coach of China,” said Cannavaro talking during the news conference on the eve of the Thailand game.

“After the tournament, we will have further talks and negotiations. And what we say now is only assumption to which I cannot give any answer,” the former Juventus and Parma defender said.

There has been a ‘public uproar’ in China following the Italian’s appointment with many pundits and fans believing Cannavaro doesn’t have the necessary expertise or experience to lead Team Dragon.

However, the 2006 FIFA World Cup-winning captain said that results against Thailand and either of Uruguay or Uzbekistan will not decide his future as the national team gaffer.

“These two matches will not decide whether I will continue to act as the head coach of China. I am here not to be assessed. I have nothing to show now as I can change nothing during four or five days with the national team,” the 45-year-old said.

“Some people said I am too young and lack experience, but I had a career as an Italian national player for 15 years, I played six finals with Italy and won four of them. I know far more about major international tournaments than those who have criticised me,” he said.

