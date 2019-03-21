LIVE: Women’s International Friendly – Myanmar vs Vietnam

Myanmar women will face Vietnam women in an international friendly at the Mandalarthiri Stadium in Mandalay, Myanmar on Thursday.

Myanmar had recently emerged as the champions in the 2019 Hero Women’s Gold Cup tournament organised by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) last month where they overcame the likes of hosts India, IR Iran and Nepal to lift the title in Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, Vietnam will be looking to get the better of the Myanmarese having done so in the 2018 AFC Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers back in 2017. Then, they had defeated group runners-up Myanmar 2-0 on their way to topping the group by winning all four matches and qualifying for the continental championship.

The match will kick off at Mandalay at 7.30 PM HKT (6 PM local time).

You can catch the LIVE Updates from the match here starting 30 minutes before kick off.