SAFF Women’s Championship 2019: Nepal v India, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

It’s the final of the SAFF Women’s Championship 2019 with Nepal and India battling for the coveted trophy.

Both teams have been dominant en route to the championship so they are deserving of the spots they’ve earned.

Nepal dominated Sri Lanka in the semi-final as they thrashed their rivals 4-0.

In the comfortable win, Nepal showed they were a class above their opponents with four different players finding the back of the net in the victory.

Now, they face the toughest test yet in India.

As for the other finalist, India also beat Bangladesh 4-0 in the semi-final.

Indumathi Kathiresan scored a brace in the victory as they were simply untouchable through90 minutes.

India are definitely a strong team and with the team already putting away 15 goals in only three matches they are a force and Nepal shouldn’t take them lightly.

When is the match?

The SAFF Women’s Championship 2019 final will be on March 22, 2019. It will be held at Sahid Rangsala.

Where to watch?

You can catch the action between the two teams at MyCujoo.TV