Defending champions India to face Nepal in the final of 2019 SAFF Women’s Championship

Reigning champions India will take on hosts Nepal in the final of the 2019 South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Women’s Championship to be held at the Sahid Rangasala Stadium in Biratnagar on Friday.

Indian women thrashed Bangladesh 4-0 to book their fifth successive final appearance. Dalima Chibber gave India the lead against the 2016 runners-up before Indumathi Katheresan doubled the lead in the 22nd minute.

Indumathi then found her second in the 37th minute before Manisha Panna added a fourth goal late in the game to seal the result.

Meanwhile, hosts Nepal overcame Sri Lanka by the same scoreline in the second semifinal. Punam Jargha Magar opened the scoring for Nepal in the 42nd minute before Anita Basnet made it 2-0 in the 72nd minute.

Sabitra Bhandari and Rekha Poudle added two late goals to make the result 4-0 and book a final berth of the three-time runners-up.

The final will be held on March 22 from 3 PM local time.