LIVE: China Cup 2019 – China PR vs Thailand

The first China Cup 2019 match is upon us and it’s the host China PR going up against Thailand with the winner moving on to the final.

This is a replay of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 round-of-16 and the hosts are hoping for a similar result where they won 2-1 over the War Elephants.

Meanwhile, the ASEAN nation are looking to erase the bitter taste of that loss by beating the Chinese club in their home soil.

The match, like all others in the China Cup 2019, will be played at Guangxi Sports Center in Nanning and it should be a very intriguing battle between two proud nations.

Join us in the discussion of the match in our live blog!!