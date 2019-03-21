International Women’s Friendly: Myanmar vs Vietnam, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Women’s action returns courtesy Myanmar and Vietnam in the form of an International friendly between the two Asian sides.

Myanmar’s women’s team has been performing rather well as of late, and have already made a mark on world football with their neat passing and killer finishing.

A number of top players have emerged in the Myanmar women’s team, and their class was on show at the recently concluded Hero Gold Cup tournament in India.

But Vietnam will be keen to spoil the party and gain some bragging rights against their Southeast Asian opponents in this encounter.

Where to watch?

The battle between Myanmar and Vietnam can be viewed via live stream thanks to the Myanmar Women League Facebook page, which has all the information regarding the clash.

When to watch?

The game between Myanmar and Vietnam will take place at 6PM local time from the Mandalar Thiri Stadium in Mandalay, Myanmar.

Fans can also watch live coverage of the match right here via our FOX Sports Asia live blog.